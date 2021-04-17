PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.67.

PAR stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,839. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.13.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 103.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 185.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 69,823 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth $254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 145.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

