Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PARR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $812.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,974,000 after purchasing an additional 632,790 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 487,981 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 154,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.7% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

