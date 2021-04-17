Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.06.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $366.65 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $184.33 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 882,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,505,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

