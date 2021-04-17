Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,876,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $83,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA stock opened at $131.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.59.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.56.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.