Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 763 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $142.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day moving average of $118.39. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.