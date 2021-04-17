Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 545 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $3,698,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of VAR opened at $177.07 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $177.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.39 and a 200 day moving average of $174.78.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.