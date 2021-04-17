Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $80,029,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Shares of CASY opened at $220.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $139.41 and a one year high of $221.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

