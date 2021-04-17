Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $173.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $137.90 and a one year high of $201.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

