Overstock.com’s (OSTK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.01% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.