Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Short Interest Update

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OSTIY stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. Österreichische Post has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSTIY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Österreichische Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Österreichische Post in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

