Orchid (OXT) Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001367 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $312.90 million and $86.90 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00070160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00023114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.90 or 0.00735343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00086657 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032999 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

