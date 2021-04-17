Orchid Achieves Market Capitalization of $312.90 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $312.90 million and $86.90 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00070160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00023114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.90 or 0.00735343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00086657 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032999 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

