OptionRoom (ROOM) Achieves Market Cap of $21.64 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $21.64 million and $927,228.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00002856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00067873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.36 or 0.00290314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.64 or 0.00733421 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00024315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,010.67 or 0.99815351 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $513.98 or 0.00827327 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

