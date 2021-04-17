Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PSNL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $971.26 million, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. Personalis has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,788,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,006,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 234,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,547,000 after acquiring an additional 221,118 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.