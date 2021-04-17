OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Raised to $48.00 at Truist Securities

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.63.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $44.50.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956 in the last 90 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
