OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Raised to $48.00 at Truist Securities

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

