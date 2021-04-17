One Liberty Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 748 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,212% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $161,834.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $912,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,840 shares of company stock worth $398,244. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 345,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 147,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $506.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.35. One Liberty Properties has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

