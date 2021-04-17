One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 7,557 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 7,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $22,671.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $170,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $735,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 14,100 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $42,441.00.

On Friday, April 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 37,458 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $113,872.32.

On Wednesday, April 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $46,111.14.

On Monday, April 5th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,927.46.

On Wednesday, March 31st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 6,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $18,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,649 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $8,609.25.

On Monday, March 22nd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $67,304.85.

On Thursday, March 18th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 269,175 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $907,119.75.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $136.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $112.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

