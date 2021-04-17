Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,100 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the March 15th total of 312,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $79,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Oncorus alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,112,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,595,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

Oncorus stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60. Oncorus has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Oncorus will post -8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.