Omni (OMNI) Trading Up 44.6% This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, Omni has traded up 44.6% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $12.25 or 0.00020084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and $846,655.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.00 or 0.00503527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000845 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,194 coins and its circulating supply is 562,878 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

