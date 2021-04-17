Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olin from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

