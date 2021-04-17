Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Short Interest Update

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,130,000 shares, a growth of 108.4% from the March 15th total of 13,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Chardan Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

OCGN stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

