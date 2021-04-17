Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Brian Clem Sells 10,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE OSH opened at $58.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

OSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

