Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Brian Clem Sells 10,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE OSH opened at $58.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31.
Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.
Oak Street Health Company Profile
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.
