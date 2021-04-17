NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $201.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,719,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

