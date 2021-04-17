Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, an increase of 129.8% from the March 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 50,978 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE JPC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,289. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

