Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,099 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TriMas news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $34,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $107,442.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

