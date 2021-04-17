Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $7.60 Million Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 169,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Eargo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

EAR stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.90. Eargo, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

