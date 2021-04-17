Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 909,010 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 909,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,326,000 after buying an additional 1,609,208 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,264,000 after buying an additional 546,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3,975.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 481,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,516,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,418,000 after acquiring an additional 331,081 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

