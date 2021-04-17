Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 492,299 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492,299 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in National Grid by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Grid by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 34,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in National Grid by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $63.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

