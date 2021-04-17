Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 492,299 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492,299 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $63.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

