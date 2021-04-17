Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 18,859 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,859 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Cerus worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cerus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,508 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cerus by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,054 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Cerus by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,029,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,706,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $187,131.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 23,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $151,684.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,913,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,207,434.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,704 over the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.