Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,412 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 539,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,412 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

