Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $93.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.80. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

