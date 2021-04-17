Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

