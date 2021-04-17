Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.15 Million Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Sally Beauty worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

