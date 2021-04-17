Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Vista Outdoor worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 18.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 37.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.