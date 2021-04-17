Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,642 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.13% of Tidewater worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 20.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

TDW opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $502.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.89. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

