Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of JinkoSolar worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,446,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 436,489 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,701,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,579,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 177,658 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKS opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.09. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

