Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 9,877 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of CTS worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

CTS opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $996.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

