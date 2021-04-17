NOW Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 12,858 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,627% compared to the average daily volume of 272 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NOW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 238,024 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in NOW by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

NOW stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 378,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,172. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

