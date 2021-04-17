NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 282,728 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of NOW worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNOW. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 171,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 50,972 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.14. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.