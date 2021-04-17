Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $28.52. 208,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,291,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.