Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $28.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

