Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $89.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.19.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $110.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.