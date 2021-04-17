Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Up 9.5%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shares shot up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41. 8,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,318,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Several research firms recently commented on NOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $775.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 132,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 244,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

