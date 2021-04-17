Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $771.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 35,812 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

