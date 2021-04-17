Norges Bank Takes $49.28 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 232,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,281,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.23% of UniFirst as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $228.44 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.96 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.56.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,661 shares of company stock worth $367,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

