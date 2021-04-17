Norges Bank Takes $48.87 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 626,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,869,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after acquiring an additional 579,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,878,000 after buying an additional 259,262 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,004,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after buying an additional 39,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $96.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.