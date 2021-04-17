Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 827,432 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 827,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,847,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 982.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

