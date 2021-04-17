Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,002,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,188,000. Norges Bank owned 0.85% of Herbalife Nutrition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after buying an additional 154,996 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

In related news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

