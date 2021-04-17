Norges Bank Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 919,253 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,065,000. Norges Bank owned 1.50% of UFP Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. Insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

